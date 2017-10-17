Accessibility links

Day in Photos

October 17, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Residents paddle boats in a flooded village after heavy rain caused by a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters ride atop of military vehicle in Raqqa as they celebrate victory and liberation of Raqqa from the Islamic State militants.
A woman picks marigold flowers to sell them to a market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Vehicles are seen during a traffic jam at Yamuna Bridge in Allahabad, India.
