Residents paddle boats in a flooded village after heavy rain caused by a tropical depression in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters ride atop of military vehicle in Raqqa as they celebrate victory and liberation of Raqqa from the Islamic State militants.
A woman picks marigold flowers to sell them to a market for the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Vehicles are seen during a traffic jam at Yamuna Bridge in Allahabad, India.
Load more
Show comments
Your opinion
Show comments