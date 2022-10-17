Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 17, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A regional train travels through the forests of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany.
1 A regional train travels through the forests of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany.
Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in Kyiv, Ukraine.
The body of recently killed Ukrainian serviceman Vadim Bereghnuy, 22, rests in a coffin during his funeral in a cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
3 The body of recently killed Ukrainian serviceman Vadim Bereghnuy, 22, rests in a coffin during his funeral in a cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A rescuer holds a cat that was rescued from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4 A rescuer holds a cat that was rescued from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG