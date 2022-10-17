Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 17, 2022
October 17, 2022 1:49 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A regional train travels through the forests of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany.
2
Police officers shoot at a drone during a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
The body of recently killed Ukrainian serviceman Vadim Bereghnuy, 22, rests in a coffin during his funeral in a cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
4
A rescuer holds a cat that was rescued from a residential building destroyed by a Russian drone strike, which local authorities consider to be Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) Shahed-136, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
October 17, 2022
