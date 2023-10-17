Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 17, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is taken away by police officers during the Oily Money Out protest outside the Intercontinental Hostel, in London.
1 Environmental activist Greta Thunberg is taken away by police officers during the Oily Money Out protest outside the Intercontinental Hostel, in London.
Flowers laid in tribute inside an office building in Brussels, at the scene close to where two Swedish soccer fans were shot by a suspected Tunisian extremist on Monday night.&nbsp;Police in Belgium have shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen attack on a Brussels street before disappearing into the night on Monday.
2 Flowers laid in tribute inside an office building in Brussels, at the scene close to where two Swedish soccer fans were shot by a suspected Tunisian extremist on Monday night. Police in Belgium have shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of killing two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen attack on a Brussels street before disappearing into the night on Monday.
Medical staff attend the newborns at an underground medical bunker at the Galilee Medical Center near Israel&#39;s border with Lebanon in northern Israel.
3 Medical staff attend the newborns at an underground medical bunker at the Galilee Medical Center near Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel.
Mourners bury the bodies of Palestinians from Zraiee family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip.
4 Mourners bury the bodies of Palestinians from Zraiee family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, at a cemetery in the central Gaza Strip.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG