A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
2
Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin uses a magnifier as he reads Chinese President Xi Jinping's report during the opening of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
3
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, arrives for a political rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya.
4
Great White Pelicans gather in Mishmar HaSharon reservoir in Hefer Valley, Israel, to catch food.
Your opinion
Show comments