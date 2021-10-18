Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 18, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner reading &quot;No genocide games&quot; enter the grounds during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece.
1 Protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner reading "No genocide games" enter the grounds during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece.
A mother reacts after her daughter, left, was released from Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar.&nbsp;Myanmar&#39;s government announced an amnesty for more than 5,600 people arrested for taking part in anti-coup protests. Over 1,000 people were freed from prisons around the country and charges against more than 4,000 others were suspended.&nbsp;
2 A mother reacts after her daughter, left, was released from Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar. Myanmar's government announced an amnesty for more than 5,600 people arrested for taking part in anti-coup protests. Over 1,000 people were freed from prisons around the country and charges against more than 4,000 others were suspended. 
Illegal migrants are brought to shore after being intercepted by the Libyan coast guard on the Mediterranean Sea, in Garaboli Libya.
3 Illegal migrants are brought to shore after being intercepted by the Libyan coast guard on the Mediterranean Sea, in Garaboli Libya.
Bananas are placed at the base of Arturo Di Modica&#39;s &quot;Charging Bull&quot; in New York&#39;s Financial District to protest against wealth disparity by Sapien.Network.
4 Bananas are placed at the base of Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull" in New York's Financial District to protest against wealth disparity by Sapien.Network.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG