Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 18, 2022
October 18, 2022 2:02 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Palestinian farmers wait behind an Israeli army security gate to be allowed on to their lands to harvest olives, in the West Bank village of Salem, east of Nablus.
Emergency workers load debris of a warplane on a truck at the scene of a plane crash in a residential area in Yeysk, Russia. The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a nine-story apartment building has risen to 15.
A person takes cover from a police water cannon as demonstrators take part in a rally on the third anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked the country in 2019, in Santiago, Chile.
Saul, 4, wipes the tears of his father Franklin Pajaro, after they were expelled from the U.S. and sent back to Mexico under Title 42, near the Paso del Norte International border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2022.
