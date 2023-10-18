Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 18, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A woman removes debris inside a cathedral damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
1 A woman removes debris inside a cathedral damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
A large illuminated advertisement on the side of a building is pictured amid high levels of air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand.
2 A large illuminated advertisement on the side of a building is pictured amid high levels of air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand.
A girl carrying her belongings walks in the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering, in Gaza City.&nbsp;
3 A girl carrying her belongings walks in the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering, in Gaza City. 
People look at posters showing the pictures of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, near Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv.
4 People look at posters showing the pictures of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, near Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG