Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 18, 2023
October 18, 2023 1:16 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman removes debris inside a cathedral damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
2
A large illuminated advertisement on the side of a building is pictured amid high levels of air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand.
3
A girl carrying her belongings walks in the area of Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, and where Palestinians who fled their homes were sheltering, in Gaza City.
4
People look at posters showing the pictures of Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants since the October 7 attack, near Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv.
October 18, 2023
