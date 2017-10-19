Accessibility links

October 19, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A firefighter extinguishes a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. One person died in a pre-dawn blaze that tore through a teakwood hotel popular with foreign visitors to the country&#39;s main city.
Female fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) gather during a celebration at the iconic Al-Naim square in Raqqa, after retaking the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters.
A troupe charges and fire their rifles loaded with gunpowder during a national competition for Tabourida, a traditional horse riding show also known as Fantasia, in El Jadida, Morocco, Oct. 18, 2017.
A woman walks on the muddy banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India.
