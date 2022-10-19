Accessibility links

October 19, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Soldiers of the Swiss Special Forces command perfotm suspended from an helicopter, during the annual live fire event over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland.
A trailer full of rental bicycles is seen parked along a street in Beijing, China.
Policemen stand guard as protestors take part in an anti-government demonstration by the university students demanding the release of their leaders, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 18, 2022.
Juan Figalo looks out of the window of what was left of his bedroom in the aftermath of devastating floods following heavy rain, in the neighborhood of El Castano, in Maracay, Aragua state, Venezuela, Oct. 18, 2022.
