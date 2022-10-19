Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 19, 2022
October 19, 2022 2:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Soldiers of the Swiss Special Forces command perfotm suspended from an helicopter, during the annual live fire event over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland.
2
A trailer full of rental bicycles is seen parked along a street in Beijing, China.
3
Policemen stand guard as protestors take part in an anti-government demonstration by the university students demanding the release of their leaders, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct. 18, 2022.
4
Juan Figalo looks out of the window of what was left of his bedroom in the aftermath of devastating floods following heavy rain, in the neighborhood of El Castano, in Maracay, Aragua state, Venezuela, Oct. 18, 2022.
Load more
October 19, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
October 18, 2022
Day in Photos
October 17, 2022
Day in Photos
October 16, 2022
Day in Photos
October 14, 2022
Day in Photos
October 13, 2022
Day in Photos
October 12, 2022
Day in Photos
October 11, 2022
Day in Photos
October 10, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG