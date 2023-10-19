Accessibility links
Day in Photos
October 19, 2023
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Devotees row in front of the four sacred Buddha images placed on a golden barge (L) during the festival of Phaung Daw Oo Pagoda in Inle Lake, Myanmar's Shan State. Thousands of Buddhist devotees joined a waterborne procession as one of the country's biggest festivals returned to joy and sorrow as conflict between the military and its opponents rages on.
A man, third from right, throws water on climate activists protesting on a stage before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a meeting of the Economic Club of New York.
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.
The father of Alma Al Majayda, 3, killed in Israeli strikes, embraces her body during her funeral, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
