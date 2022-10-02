Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 2, 2022
October 02, 2022 1:45 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of "Jove de Xiquets de Valls" form their human tower during the 28th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain.
2
A protester wearing face-paint depicting France's iconic "Marianne" leading an uprising, stands under a giant Iranian flag as people gather in support of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest on Place de la Republique in Paris, following her death in custody.
3
A service member of Ukraine's National Guard walks on a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, Oct. 1, 2022.
4
Fans evacuate a man hit by tear gas fired by police during the riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia.
Load more
October 2, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
September 30, 2022
Day in Photos
September 29, 2022
Day in Photos
September 28, 2022
Day in Photos
September 27, 2022
Day in Photos
September 26, 2022
Day in Photos
September 25, 2022
Day in Photos
September 23, 2022
Day in Photos
September 22, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG