Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 2, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Members of &quot;Jove de Xiquets de Valls&quot; form their human tower during the 28th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain.
1 Members of "Jove de Xiquets de Valls" form their human tower during the 28th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain.
A protester wearing face-paint depicting France&#39;s iconic &quot;Marianne&quot; leading an uprising, stands under a giant Iranian flag as people gather in support of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest on Place de la Republique in Paris, following her death in custody.
2 A protester wearing face-paint depicting France's iconic "Marianne" leading an uprising, stands under a giant Iranian flag as people gather in support of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest on Place de la Republique in Paris, following her death in custody.
A service member of Ukraine&#39;s National Guard walks on a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river destroyed during Russia&#39;s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, Oct. 1, 2022.
3 A service member of Ukraine's National Guard walks on a bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the town of Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, Oct. 1, 2022.
Fans evacuate a man hit by tear gas fired by police during the riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia.
4 Fans evacuate a man hit by tear gas fired by police during the riot after the league BRI Liga 1 football match between Arema vs Persebaya at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG