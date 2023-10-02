Accessibility links

October 2, 2023


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Old City.
2 India's Pavithra Vengatesh competes in the women's pole vault final during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
3 North Korea's gold medalist Kim Ilgyong salutes during the medal ceremony of the women's 59Kg Group A weightlifting of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
4 Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a police facility in Ismailia, Egypt.

