Day in Photos
October 2, 2023
October 02, 2023 1:54 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Old City.
India's Pavithra Vengatesh competes in the women's pole vault final during the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
North Korea's gold medalist Kim Ilgyong salutes during the medal ceremony of the women's 59Kg Group A weightlifting of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Firefighters douse a fire that broke out at a police facility in Ismailia, Egypt.
