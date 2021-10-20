Accessibility links
Day in Photos
October 20, 2021
October 20, 2021 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A boy approaches Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at the Vatican.
2
People are seen in front of clouds of black smoke from fires at the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia.
3
Members of the ancient Samaritan community attend the pilgrimage for the holiday of the Tabernacles or Sukkot at the religion's holiest site on the top of Mount Gerizim, near the West Bank town of Nablus.
4
Girls ride an improvised motorbike carrying the bicycles they received from school in Malancha, South 24 Pargana district, India.
October 20, 2021
