Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 20, 2022
October 20, 2022 1:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A demonstrator reacts as he is detained in a police van during a rally on the second anniversary of anti-police brutality protests that investigators said ended when security forces fired live rounds into the crowd at the Lekki toll gate, in Lagos, Nigeria.
2
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London.
3
Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest demanding Israel reopen closed roads leading to Nablus, in Deir Sharaf, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
4
Two woman look at Ukrainian flags placed in memory of civilians killed during the war at the Independence square in central Kyiv.
October 20, 2022
