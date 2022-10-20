Accessibility links

October 20, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A demonstrator reacts as he is detained in a police van during a rally on the second anniversary of anti-police brutality protests that investigators said ended when security forces fired live rounds into the crowd at the Lekki toll gate, in Lagos, Nigeria.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London.
Demonstrators hold Palestinian flags in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest demanding Israel reopen closed roads leading to Nablus, in Deir Sharaf, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Two woman look at Ukrainian flags placed in memory of civilians killed during the war at the Independence square in central Kyiv.
