Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 20, 2023
October 20, 2023 1:14 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City.
2
A member of the audience gestures as British-U.S. author Salman Rushdie addresses a press conference at The Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany.
3
A kite flies into the ground as Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bangaluru, India.
4
Muslim Palestinians take part in Friday Noon prayers in East Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud, following age restrictions by Israeli security to above 50 years old for worshippers wanting to access the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, top background, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
October 20, 2023
