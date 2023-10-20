Accessibility links

October 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Palestinians walk by the buildings destroyed in the Israeli bombardment on al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City.
2 A member of the audience gestures as British-U.S. author Salman Rushdie addresses a press conference at The Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany.
3 A kite flies into the ground as Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan in Bangaluru, India.
4 Muslim Palestinians take part in Friday Noon prayers in East Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud, following age restrictions by Israeli security to above 50 years old for worshippers wanting to access the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, top background, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. 

