Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 21, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Lava from a volcano is destroying houses in the La Laguna neighborhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain.
1 Lava from a volcano is destroying houses in the La Laguna neighborhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain.
Large waves hit the harbor wall in Newhaven, Britain, Oct. 20, 2021.
2 Large waves hit the harbor wall in Newhaven, Britain, Oct. 20, 2021.
A woman sits on a piece of artwork, &quot;Double Banc,&quot; by French artist Lilian Bourgeat, at the French International Contemporary Art Fair, in the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, France.
3 A woman sits on a piece of artwork, "Double Banc," by French artist Lilian Bourgeat, at the French International Contemporary Art Fair, in the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, France.
Pilots of the Patrouille Suisse fly their Northrop F-5E Tiger II fighter jets during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021.
4 Pilots of the Patrouille Suisse fly their Northrop F-5E Tiger II fighter jets during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG