Day in Photos
October 21, 2021
October 21, 2021 1:00 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Lava from a volcano is destroying houses in the La Laguna neighborhood on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain.
2
Large waves hit the harbor wall in Newhaven, Britain, Oct. 20, 2021.
3
A woman sits on a piece of artwork, "Double Banc," by French artist Lilian Bourgeat, at the French International Contemporary Art Fair, in the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris, France.
4
Pilots of the Patrouille Suisse fly their Northrop F-5E Tiger II fighter jets during a flight demonstration of the Swiss Air Force over the Axalp in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2021.
October 21, 2021
