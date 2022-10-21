Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 21, 2022
October 21, 2022 2:54 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Steve Bannon, center, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump and convicted of contempt of Congress, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington. Bannon was sentenced to 4 months behind bars for defying January 6 committee subpoena.
2
Police use tear gas to disperse protesters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during a demonstration against the decision to disqualify former prime minister Imran Khan running for political office, in Islamabad.
3
FIFA president Gianni Infantino, right, accepts a Warrior Challenge at an official Maori welcome a day before the football draw ceremony for the Australia and New Zealand 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, in Auckland.
4
Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, left, listens to Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni talking to journalists at the Quirinale Presidential Palace after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella as part of a round of consultations with party leaders to try and form a new government, in Rome.
