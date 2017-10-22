Accessibility links

October 22, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A girl casts her father&#39;s ballot for a national election at a polling station in Tokyo, Japan.
A woman salutes with liqueur as she sits in a horse-drawn carriage during the traditional Leonhardi pilgrimage in Warngau, Germany.
A general view of heavily damaged buildings in Raqqa, after a Kurdish-led force expelled the Islamic State group from the northern Syrian city, Oct. 21, 2017.
A child reacts during a public rally in support of national leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
