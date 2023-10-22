Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 22, 2023
October 22, 2023 1:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Mexico's Jorge Andres Iga competes in the men's 100m butterfly heat 2 swimming event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile.
2
A heard of sheep are guided through central Madrid, Spain.
3
Bullet holes are seen on the cabinets and a refrigerator in the kitchen of a private home, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel, Oct. 21, 2023.
4
Firefighters work to put out a blaze in the Amazon forest during a drought and high temperatures in the rural municipality of Careiro Castanho, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 21, 2023.
October 22, 2023
