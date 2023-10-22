Accessibility links

October 22, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Mexico&#39;s Jorge Andres Iga competes in the men&#39;s 100m butterfly heat 2 swimming event of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, at the Aquatics Centre in the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile.
A heard of sheep are guided through central Madrid, Spain.
Bullet holes are seen on the cabinets and a refrigerator in the kitchen of a private home, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel, Oct. 21, 2023.
Firefighters work to put out a blaze in the Amazon forest during a drought and high temperatures in the rural municipality of Careiro Castanho, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 21, 2023.
