A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
People jump off a bridge, which has a height of 30 meters, in Hortolandia, Brazil, Oct. 22, 2017. According to organizers, 245 people were attempting set a new world record for "rope jumping", in which people, tied to a safety cord, jump off a bridge.
2
Students from St. Andrews University are covered in foam as they take part in the traditional 'Raisin Weekend' in the Lower College Lawn, at St Andrews in Scotland, Britain.
3
A woman walks through the park, covered of fallen yellow leaves, near Pristina, Kosovo.
4
Actors perform at the Temple of Hera during a dressed rehearsal of the lighting ceremony of the Olympic flame in ancient Olympia, the sanctuary where the Olympic Games were born in 776 BC, Greece.
Your opinion
Show comments