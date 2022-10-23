Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 23, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

New Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni rings the cabinet minister bell during her first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace Premier&#39;s office, in Rome.&nbsp;Giorgia Meloni, 45, whose political party with neo-fascist roots secured the most votes in Italy&#39;s national election last month, took office as the country&#39;s first far-right premier since the end of World War II. She is also the first woman to serve as premier.
1 New Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni rings the cabinet minister bell during her first cabinet meeting at Chigi Palace Premier's office, in Rome. Giorgia Meloni, 45, whose political party with neo-fascist roots secured the most votes in Italy's national election last month, took office as the country's first far-right premier since the end of World War II. She is also the first woman to serve as premier.
An overturned truck is seen on a highway following the passing of Hurricane Roslyn that hit the Mexico&#39;s Pacific coast with heavy winds and rain, in Tecuala in Nayarit state, Mexico.
2 An overturned truck is seen on a highway following the passing of Hurricane Roslyn that hit the Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy winds and rain, in Tecuala in Nayarit state, Mexico.
A woman releases a lantern from a hilltop during the Tihar festival, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
3 A woman releases a lantern from a hilltop during the Tihar festival, the Hindu festival of lights, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Aston Villa&#39;s Ollie Watkins, right, celebrates with Danny Ings after scoring his side&#39;s fourth goal past Brentford&#39;s goalkeeper David Raya, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.
4 Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, right, celebrates with Danny Ings after scoring his side's fourth goal past Brentford's goalkeeper David Raya, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG