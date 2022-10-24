Accessibility links

October 24, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Rishi Sunak, center, waves after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Conservative party Headquarters in London.
2 A woman lights earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at her house in Guwahati, India.
3 A Nepalese policeman applies vermillion on the forehead of a police dog during Kukkur Tihar dog festival at their kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4 Catherine, 75, pushes her walker loaded with water bottles in the center of Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

