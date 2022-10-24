Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 24, 2022
October 24, 2022 1:26 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Rishi Sunak, center, waves after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest at the Conservative party Headquarters in London.
2
A woman lights earthen lamps on the occasion of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, at her house in Guwahati, India.
3
A Nepalese policeman applies vermillion on the forehead of a police dog during Kukkur Tihar dog festival at their kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4
Catherine, 75, pushes her walker loaded with water bottles in the center of Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
October 24, 2022
