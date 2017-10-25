Accessibility links

October 25, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Romanian military takes part in celebration of the Romanian Army Force&#39;s Day next to the Monument of Unknown Soldier at Carol Park in Bucharest.
A staff member poses for photographs looking at Chilean-born artist Ivan Navarro&#39;s two light box and mirror installation &quot;The Twin Towers&quot; during the media preview for the &quot;Age of Terror: Art since 9/11&quot; exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London.
A South Sudanese refugee girl is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (not pictured) to the Gambella Region, Ethiopia, Oct. 24, 2017.
The reflection of a tree in the water is pictured in the Nature Park Schlaubetal near Seedichum, eastern Germany.
