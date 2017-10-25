A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Romanian military takes part in celebration of the Romanian Army Force's Day next to the Monument of Unknown Soldier at Carol Park in Bucharest.
A staff member poses for photographs looking at Chilean-born artist Ivan Navarro's two light box and mirror installation "The Twin Towers" during the media preview for the "Age of Terror: Art since 9/11" exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London.
A South Sudanese refugee girl is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (not pictured) to the Gambella Region, Ethiopia, Oct. 24, 2017.
The reflection of a tree in the water is pictured in the Nature Park Schlaubetal near Seedichum, eastern Germany.
