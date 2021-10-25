Accessibility links
Day in Photos
October 25, 2021
October 25, 2021 1:18 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to erupt, as seen from El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain.
2
A Spanish police officer uses a radial saw to cut a barrel and remove a climate activist from the road during a protest by Extinction Rebellion against the COP26 summit in Madrid, Spain.
3
Children fill jerrycans with water from a water storage in Bala Murghab district of Badghis province, Afghanistan.
4
Attendees embrace at a candlelight vigil for the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Oct. 24, 2021, in Burbank, California. A prop firearm discharged last Thursday by actor Alec Baldwin, while producing and starring in a Western movie in Santa Fe, New Mexico, killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
October 25, 2021
