Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 25, 2022
October 25, 2022 1:57 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People attend an inter-religious prayer for peace led by Pope Francis, at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.
2
King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.
3
Pigeons are silhouetted as the sun forms a crescent during a partial solar eclipse in New Delhi, India.
4
People queue to receive a daily ration of bread in a school in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. One person is allowed to receive free bread just once in three days.
October 25, 2022
