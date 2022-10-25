Accessibility links

October 25, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 People attend an inter-religious prayer for peace led by Pope Francis, at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.
2 King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government.
3 Pigeons are silhouetted as the sun forms a crescent during a partial solar eclipse in New Delhi, India.
4 People queue to receive a daily ration of bread in a school in Mykolaiv, Ukraine. One person is allowed to receive free bread just once in three days. 

