October 26, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Artillery guns are fired near the cremation grounds where the body of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej iss taken to be cremated after his funeral procession in Bangkok.
The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand&#39;s late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok.
A protester brandishing a machete and a knife prepares to take cover from incoming tear gas canisters during clashes with police forces in Kibera, Nairobi. Kenyans trickled into polling stations for a repeat election that has polarized the nation, amid sporadic clashes as supporters of opposition leader ignored his call to stay away and tried to block voting.
Tom Morgan, from Bristol-based company The Adventurists, flies in a chair tied to large party balloons near Johannesburg, South Africa.
