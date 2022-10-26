Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 26, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Syrians refugees prepare to leave Lebanon towards Syrian territory through the Wadi Hamid crossing in Arsal.
1 Syrians refugees prepare to leave Lebanon towards Syrian territory through the Wadi Hamid crossing in Arsal.
This UGC image posted on Twitter shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini&#39;s home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death,&nbsp;defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.&nbsp;
2 This UGC image posted on Twitter shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. 
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired as part of Russia&#39;s nuclear drills from a launch site in Plesetsk, northwestern Russia.
3 In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is test-fired as part of Russia's nuclear drills from a launch site in Plesetsk, northwestern Russia.
Britain&#39;s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister&#39;s Questions in the House of Commons in London.
4 Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG