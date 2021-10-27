Accessibility links
Day in Photos
October 27, 2021
October 27, 2021 1:17 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Colorful trees surround the small Hattstein lake in Usingen in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany.
2
Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, as they continue their trek north toward Mexico's northern states and the U.S. border.
3
A child plays during a fumigation drive conducted by the municipal corporation as dengue cases surge in New Delhi, India.
4
Dancers perform in front of the countdown clock showing 100 days until the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, at the Olympic Park in Beijing, China.
October 27, 2021
