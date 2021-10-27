Accessibility links

Day in Photos

October 27, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Colorful trees surround the small Hattstein lake in Usingen in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany.
Migrants leave Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, as they continue their trek north toward Mexico&#39;s northern states and the U.S. border.
A child plays during a fumigation drive conducted by the municipal corporation as dengue cases surge in New Delhi, India.
Dancers perform in front of the countdown clock showing 100 days until the opening of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, at the Olympic Park in Beijing, China.
