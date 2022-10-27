Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 27, 2022
October 27, 2022 1:56 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
South Korea's soldiers take part in an anti-terror drill to prepare against chemical and drone attacks, at Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang.
2
A Russian fighter jet flies above a railway junction on fire following recent shelling in the town of Shakhtarsk (Shakhtyorsk) near Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine.
3
People walk on a pedestrian bridge that has written "Democracy" in Portuguese in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 26, 2022.
4
A woman photographs the vivid autumn colors of fallen leaves from a tree on the National Mall in Washington, Oct. 26, 2022.
Load more
October 27, 2022
