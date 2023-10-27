Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 27, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Afghan refugees arrive in trucks to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham.&nbsp;Islamabad has given Afghans it has deemed to be living illegally in Pakistan until November 1 to leave voluntarily or face deportation &mdash; an order the Taliban government says amounts to harassment.&nbsp;
1 Afghan refugees arrive in trucks to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Torkham. Islamabad has given Afghans it has deemed to be living illegally in Pakistan until November 1 to leave voluntarily or face deportation — an order the Taliban government says amounts to harassment. 
People take cover at a construction site during a rocket attack from the Palestinian Gaza Strip, on the city of Tel Aviv, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
2 People take cover at a construction site during a rocket attack from the Palestinian Gaza Strip, on the city of Tel Aviv, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.
3 Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.
Prima Pramac Racings Spanish rider Jorge Martin rides his bike during the first free practice session of the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram.
4 Prima Pramac Racings Spanish rider Jorge Martin rides his bike during the first free practice session of the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix at the Buriram International Circuit in Buriram.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG