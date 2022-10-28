Accessibility links
Day in Photos
Day in Photos
October 28, 2022
October 28, 2022 3:20 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, speaks with patient Catherine Poole as he visits Croydon University Hospital in South London.
2
A police officer rolls out more yellow tape on the street below the home of Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant who broke into their home.
3
A firefighter battles a forest blaze in Sopela, Spain.
4
Cadets of the Sikh Regimental Center perform Gatka martial stunts during a combined display ahead of a graduation ceremony at the Officers Training Academy, in Chennai, India.
October 28, 2022
