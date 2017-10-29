Accessibility links

Day in Photos

October 29, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1

Nationalist activists protest with a giant Catalan flag during a mass rally against Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Barcelona, Spain.

2

Residents who returned from evacuation centers, walk past a bullet-ridden house believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their attack on the region, in Basak, Malutlut district in Marawi, Philippines.

3

The city skyline is seen in the background as competitors take part in the Harbour Race swimming event in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.

4

A father dressed as Batman takes her daughter dressed as Harley Quinn to the MCM Comic Con at ExCeL exhibition center in London.

