Nationalist activists protest with a giant Catalan flag during a mass rally against Catalonia's declaration of independence, in Barcelona, Spain.
Residents who returned from evacuation centers, walk past a bullet-ridden house believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their attack on the region, in Basak, Malutlut district in Marawi, Philippines.
The city skyline is seen in the background as competitors take part in the Harbour Race swimming event in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour.
A father dressed as Batman takes her daughter dressed as Harley Quinn to the MCM Comic Con at ExCeL exhibition center in London.
