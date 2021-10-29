Accessibility links
Day in Photos
October 29, 2021
October 29, 2021 1:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A duck hunter motors by the reflection of a train trestle on the Androscoggin River, Oct. 29, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine.
2
First Lady Jill Biden, second left, reaches out to touch the hand of President Joe Biden as they arrive for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Oct. 29, 2021.
3
A green arch is lit over the door of number 10 Downing Street in London on Oct. 29, 2021 in preparation for the COP26 summit which will be taking place in Glasgow.
4
A Taliban fighter walks past a ride as he takes a day off to visit the amusement park at Kabul's Qargha reservoir in the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan Oct. 29, 2021.
October 29, 2021
