October 29, 2023


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Runners start the 48th Marine Corps Marathon, in Arlington, Virginia.
This image taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows a black cloud of smoke ascending from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
Class 40 monohulls Project Rescue Ocean (L), SNEF, and Alternative Sailing sail at the start of the Jacques Vabre pair sailing race, from Le Havre to the French overseas island of La Martinique, in Le Havre.
Aerial view of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Oct. 28, 2023.&nbsp;The death toll from an extraordinarily powerful hurricane that hit the Mexican resort city of Acapulco rose to 39, the government said.
