Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 29, 2023
October 29, 2023 1:21 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Runners start the 48th Marine Corps Marathon, in Arlington, Virginia.
2
This image taken from the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip shows a black cloud of smoke ascending from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
3
Class 40 monohulls Project Rescue Ocean (L), SNEF, and Alternative Sailing sail at the start of the Jacques Vabre pair sailing race, from Le Havre to the French overseas island of La Martinique, in Le Havre.
4
Aerial view of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Oct. 28, 2023. The death toll from an extraordinarily powerful hurricane that hit the Mexican resort city of Acapulco rose to 39, the government said.
Load more
October 29, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG