Workers remove religious offerings and frames of the idol of goddess Durga, which were immersed in the Yamuna river after the Durga Puja festival in New Delhi, India.
People shout during a protest outside the Spanish National Police Station in Barcelona, Spain.
Bavarian riflemen and women in traditional costumes fire their muzzle loaders in front of the 'Bavaria' statue on the last day of the 184th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany.
The U.S. Capitol dome backdrops flags at half-staff at the foot of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, in honor of the victims killed in the Las Vegas shooting.
Load more
Show comments
Your opinion
Show comments