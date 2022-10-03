Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 3, 2022
October 03, 2022 2:33 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Arema FC players and officials react as they visit Kanjuruhan Stadium, after a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia. (Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Prasetia Fauzani/via Reuters)
2
Protesters burn up their energy bills during a demonstration organized by Italian's Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) against the high cost of living and energy price rising in Rome.
3
Traditionally dressed Bavarians arrive to shoot salute on the stairs of the Bavaria statue on the last day of the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
4
Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo, who won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern day humans evolved from extinct ancestors, attends a news conference at the Max-Planck Institute for evolutionary anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.
October 3, 2022
