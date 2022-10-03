Accessibility links

October 3, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Arema FC players and officials react as they visit Kanjuruhan Stadium, after a riot and stampede following a soccer match between Arema vs Persebaya in Malang, East Java province, Indonesia. (Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Prasetia Fauzani/via Reuters)
Protesters burn up their energy bills during a demonstration organized by Italian's Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) against the high cost of living and energy price rising in Rome.
Traditionally dressed Bavarians arrive to shoot salute on the stairs of the Bavaria statue on the last day of the 187th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.
Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo, who won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries that underpin our understanding of how modern day humans evolved from extinct ancestors, attends a news conference at the Max-Planck Institute for evolutionary anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.
