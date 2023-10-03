Accessibility links

October 3, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Protesters demonstrate in Accra, Ghana, demanding the resignation of the Bank of Ghana&#39;s Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, alongside his two deputies.
A worker collects water chestnuts from a pond on the outskirts of Ajmer, India.
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) stands as Republican Guards carry a portrait of late French historian and perpetual secretary of the Academie Francaise (French Academy) Helene Carrere d&#39;Encausse during a national homage in her tribute at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris.
A researcher from the Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development retrieves dead dolphins from Tefe lake that has been affected by the high temperatures and drought in Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 2, 2023.
