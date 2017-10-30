Rohingya refugee children walk at Moynerghona refugee camp in the Bangladeshi district of Ukhia.
A Philippine marine soldier takes a selfie with his phone during their arrival from Marawi at port area in metro Manila, Philippines.
Women in replica red army uniforms have their picture taken as autumn leaves cover maple trees in Fragrant Hills Park in Beijing, China.
Jose Bestilleiro, from Spain, performs for tips at an street intersection in downtown Caracas, Venezuela.
