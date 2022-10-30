Accessibility links

October 30, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Hindu devotees gather to perform rituals to the Sun god during Chhath Puja festival at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Ganges and the Yamuna in Prayagraj, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, center, who is running for president again, hold hands with a supporter after voting in a presidential run-off election in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
A woman prepares barbecue to sell along a flooded street following heavy rains brought by tropical storm Nalgae, in Imus, Cavite province, Philippines.
People move bodies to be transported from hospital, after a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea. At least 151 people were killed and&nbsp;82 people were injured in the incident in Seoul&#39;s Itaewon area, which had been packed with crowds ahead of the Monday holiday, officials said.
