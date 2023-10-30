Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 30, 2023
October 30, 2023 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Cars drive on a road near Frankfurt, Germany.
2
Afghan refugees arrive in trucks from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province. Islamabad has issued an order to 1.7 million Afghans it says are living in the country illegally to leave by November 1, or be deported.
3
Nairobi City County workers get ready to unload flags of Kenya and the United Kingdom from a truck in Nairobi ahead of the Britain's monarch visit to Kenya.
4
People walk between posters of hostages abducted by Hamas militants in Gaza, in Jerusalem, Oct. 29, 2023.
Load more
October 30, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG