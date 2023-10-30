Accessibility links

October 30, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Cars drive on a road near Frankfurt, Germany.
Afghan refugees arrive in trucks from Pakistan at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border in Nangarhar province.&nbsp;Islamabad has issued an order to 1.7 million Afghans it says are living in the country illegally to leave by November 1, or be deported.&nbsp;
Nairobi City County workers get ready to unload flags of Kenya and the United Kingdom from a truck in Nairobi ahead of the Britain&#39;s monarch visit to Kenya.
People walk between posters of hostages abducted by Hamas militants in Gaza, in Jerusalem, Oct. 29, 2023.
