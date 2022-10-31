Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 31, 2022
October 31, 2022 2:07 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man bows in the middle of the scene of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea. A crowd surge killed more than 150 people in one of the country’s worst disasters in years.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds an umbrella as he waits for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan prior to their talks, at the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi town of western state Gujarat, India. The century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into the river Sunday evening, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Long March-5B Y4 carrier rocket carrying the space lab module Mengtian, blasts off from the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province. China has launched the third and final module to complete its permanent space station, realizing a more than decade-long endeavor to maintain a constant crewed presence in orbit.
October 31, 2022
