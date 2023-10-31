Accessibility links
October 31, 2023
October 31, 2023 1:48 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Spain's Princess Leonor swears an oath to the constitution on her 18th birthday as her parents Spain's King Felipe, Queen Letizia look at her at the parliament in Madrid.
Anti-war protesters raise their "bloody" hands behind U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on President Biden's $106 billion national security supplemental funding request to support Israel and Ukraine, as well as bolster border security, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Palestinians search for survivors following Israeli airstrike in Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip.
People row a boat through water after heavy rain caused extensive floodin, ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciaran, in the city center of Newry, Northern Ireland.
