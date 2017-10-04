Accessibility links

October 4, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Visitors pose for photographs in front of an installation &quot;Museum of the Moon&quot;, a giant seven-meter-wide glowing sculpture of the moon, created by British artist Luke Jerram in Hong Kong to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Visitors are silhouetted as they look at &quot;Dandelion Sculpture&quot; by Amy Stoneystreet and Robin Wight at the Royal Horticultural Society Garden Wisley, in the village of Wisley, near Woking, England.
Pumpkins are pictured in a field on an autumn morning in Oulens-sous-Echallens, Switzerland.
A golden statue of Buddha sits on a float during the Rab Bua (Lotus Receiving) festival to mark the end of Buddhist Lent in the central Thai province of Samut Prakan.
