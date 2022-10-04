Accessibility links

October 4, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Staff at an eatery work by candlelight after a failure in Bangladesh's national power grid plunged much of the country into a blackout in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
2 A BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires at Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
3 Visitors pose for pictures in front of an art installation next to a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, India.
4 Journalists and activists light candles for killed Filipino radio journalist Percival Mabasa during an indignation rally, in Quezon City, Philippines.

