Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 4, 2022
October 04, 2022 2:54 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Staff at an eatery work by candlelight after a failure in Bangladesh's national power grid plunged much of the country into a blackout in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
2
A BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher fires at Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
3
Visitors pose for pictures in front of an art installation next to a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, India.
4
Journalists and activists light candles for killed Filipino radio journalist Percival Mabasa during an indignation rally, in Quezon City, Philippines.
October 4, 2022
