Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 4, 2023
October 04, 2023 1:55 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of clergy attend the Mass to open the Synod of Bishops led by Pope Francis, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican.
2
A woman looks at at waves as Typhoon Koinu approaches, in Taitung, Taiwan.
3
Liudmila Melnik wipes tears as she looks at a photo of her husband Oleksandr, who was killed in a battle with the Russian troops, near the City Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
A firefighter stands near the fire at Drava International factory near Osijek, Croatia. A large fire at a plastics depot has spread to a nearby building where chemicals were stored, releasing toxic fumes that could pose ecological risks as strong winds began to carry them south, officials said.
October 4, 2023
