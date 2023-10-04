Accessibility links

October 4, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Members of clergy attend the Mass to open the Synod of Bishops led by Pope Francis, in St Peter's Square at the Vatican.
2 A woman looks at at waves as Typhoon Koinu approaches, in Taitung, Taiwan.
3 Liudmila Melnik wipes tears as she looks at a photo of her husband Oleksandr, who was killed in a battle with the Russian troops, near the City Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4 A firefighter stands near the fire at Drava International factory near Osijek, Croatia. A large fire at a plastics depot has spread to a nearby building where chemicals were stored, releasing toxic fumes that could pose ecological risks as strong winds began to carry them south, officials said.

