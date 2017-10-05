Le Veyron stream is pictured on an autumn morning at La Tine de Conflens in La Sarraz, Switzerland, Oct. 4, 2017.
Women riding in a van react to something happening outside the van in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Protesters set off a fire extinguisher toward a petrol station under construction in a densely populated area in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 4, 2017.
Performers of the Voala hanging from an aerial sculpture, perform the Muare Experience during the Seoul Street Arts Festival in Seoul, South Korea.
