Day in Photos
October 5,2021
October 05, 2021 2:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A mannequin depicting Superman is placed upside down next to the door of the parliament session hall hosting a no confidence vote agains Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu's government in Bucharest, Romania.
Competitors take part in the stage 3 of the 35th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Kourci Dial Zaid and Jebel El Mraier in the southern Moroccan Sahara desert.
A porter pushes a loaded cart from the Croix de Bossales food market and makes his way through downtown Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 4, 2021.
This photo released by Xinhua News Agency shows a view of the damaged part of the
Ever Given
container ship berthed at a ship-repairing dock of Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong Province, Oct. 4, 2021.
