Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 5, 2023
October 05, 2023 1:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Withered sunflowers are seen in a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany.
2
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, firefighters extinguish a fire after the deadly Russian rocket attack that killed more than 40 people in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
3
Migrants heading north line up to take a boat in Bajo Chiquito in the Darien province of Panama, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia.
4
A car drives past power lines downed by the high winds from Typhoon Koinu in Taiwan's southern Pingtung County, Taiwan.
Load more
October 5, 2023
Recommended
52 Documentary
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG