Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

October 5, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Withered sunflowers are seen in a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany.
1 Withered sunflowers are seen in a field in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, firefighters extinguish a fire after the deadly Russian rocket attack that killed more than 40 people in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
2 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, firefighters extinguish a fire after the deadly Russian rocket attack that killed more than 40 people in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Migrants heading north line up to take a boat in Bajo Chiquito in the Darien province of Panama, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia.
3 Migrants heading north line up to take a boat in Bajo Chiquito in the Darien province of Panama, after walking across the Darien Gap from Colombia.
A car drives past power lines downed by the high winds from Typhoon Koinu in Taiwan&#39;s southern Pingtung County, Taiwan.
4 A car drives past power lines downed by the high winds from Typhoon Koinu in Taiwan's southern Pingtung County, Taiwan.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG