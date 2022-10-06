Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
October 6, 2022
October 06, 2022 1:33 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Ukrainian firefighter puts out a fire after a strike in Zaporizhzhia amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
2
Bodies of migrants are seen floating after a sailboat carrying migrants smashed into rocks and sank off the island of Kythira, southern Greece.
3
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks during the annual tech conference "Inno Generation" organized by French investment bank Bpifrance in Paris.
4
Sheets cover the bodies of young victims at the site of an attack in a day care center in the town of Nongbua Lamphu, north eastern Thailand. A former policeman facing a drug charge burst into the day care center, killing at least 37 people including 22 children.
October 6, 2022
