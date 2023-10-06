Accessibility links

October 6, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Palestinians burn tires amid clashes with Israeli security forces during the funeral of 19-year-old Labib Damidi in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara.
2 A local resident carries a cat as she passes by an apartment building damaged in the Russian rocket attack in central Kharkiv, Ukraine.
3 People walk along a street as a jeep is buried in the mud due to the flood at Teesta Bazaar in Kalimpong District, West Bengal, India.
4 An octopus-shaped figure holds a mannequin resembling Ganjar Pranowo, a potential presidential candidate for the 2024 election, is displayed as Greenpeace activists demonstrate in Jakarta, Indonesia.

